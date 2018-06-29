Gardai issue fresh appeal following fatal hit and run near Limerick / Cork border

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information following a suspected hit-and-run near the Limerick / Cork border earlier this month.

The body of 67-year-old Alister Hines was discovered on the side of the road at Ballybane, Liscarroll, shortly before 9.30am on 17 June.

The area is less than ten miles from Dromcollogher and close to Charleville.

An investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made to date.

Making a renewed appeal for information this Friday, Inspector Brian Goulding said: “We would like to thank members of the public who have provided information to date and are again appealing to anyone with information to contact us. We are particularly appealing to motorists who travelled on the road from Castlecor to John’s Bridge on the morning of the incident between 1am and 9.30am to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450.