Limerick woman collects €50,000 jackpot following scratch card win

A Limerick woman is set to celebrate the bank holiday weekend in style after she beat the odds and collected a cheque for €50,000 from National Lottery headquarters.

The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she was knocked for six” when she realised she had won the top prize in the All Cash Platinum game.

According to the National Lottery website, the odds of someone winning the top prize in the game is one in 160,000.

The woman who purchased her winning scratch card at the Daybreak Store in Castletroy refused to believe she had won the €50,000 prize until she received confirmation from National Lottery officials.

“After scratching the card, a €50,000 symbol appeared and I thought that can’t be it, I must be making a mistake. I rang the National Lottery and I fully expected to be told that I had maybe won a fiver. When I heard that I had hit the €50,000 top prize, I was absolutely stunned and still, here I am, days later and it still hasn’t sunk in properly,” she said.

National Lottery HQ was awash with winners this Friday with a total of €215,649 being handed out in cash prizes.

A man from Clonmel, County Tipperary also collected a €50,000 jackpot which he won having scratched an All Cash Platinum scratch card while a Dublin woman collected €115,649 having matched five numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw on March 24.