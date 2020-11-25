The Limerick Annual - a Christmas tradition that carries on!

It just would not be Christmas without the Limerick Leader annual, enjoying its fourth successive year in homes around Limerick and the world.

A firm favourite for everyone, it is brimful of features, profiles, articles on local heritage and of course the annual has that Christmas feel about it with quizzes, recipes, and much more.

Published by the Limerick Leader, our local team of journalists and contributors have put together an outstanding publication which is sure to be a crowd pleaser over the Christmas break.

All aspects of Limerick life is featured, and despite lockdowns and Covid 19, the heart of the community shines through the pages of the Annual with special features on our local heroes.

On the social calendar, 2020 was certainly not a normal year but nevertheless, there are plenty of smiling faces amongst the pages - notably in the pages where readers submitted their pictures, from within their 2km, to birthdays, to pictures of granny and grandads.

And of course, don't forget the Big Movie Quiz - a regular and our recipes to help spice up Christmas.

Before the year is out, Limerick may be All-Ireland hurling champions but in the meantime we reflect on the GAA season that was, as well as celebrating Limerick's sporting success on the global stage in the most unusual sporting season ever for all of us.

The annual also remembers, once again, those who have passed away with tributes made.

There are picture specials and our top stories of 2020 and more on the wonders of your very own locality.

Give a Christmas gift that reflects all that is good and great about home - the Limerick Leader Christmas Annual 2020 - retailing at €3.95 is on sale in all good newsagents.

