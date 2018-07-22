Limerick's Nate Moore helps Ireland defeat Malta

Nate Moore, of Crescent Comprehensive and the Limerick Lions, helped Ireland's U-18 basketball side to an 84-69 win over Malta in the opening tie of the European Championships yesterday.

The event, being held in Kosovo, is the FIBA Under 18 Men’s European Championship Division C, which sees Ireland paired in a group with Malta, Moldova, Armenia and Monaco.

Limerick's Moore scored a total of nine points, all three pointers, while he also starred on the boards with three defensive rebounds.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Paul Kelleher stated: “We know we can play better, it wasn’t the performance that we wanted but a win is a win and I think we finished the game really well. Malta was a bad match up for us, they were all guards which stretched us out a little bit. They had some really good shooters who were hot and we didn’t close them down early enough.



“It was a different intensity for the boys today, but that’s the first day out done now and we’re really happy with the result and hopefully we will keep building as we go on.”

Games continue in Kosovo tomorrow, with Ireland facing Armenia at 6.30pm Irish time.

Monday, July 23rd

Ireland v Armenia, 18.30

Tuesday, July 24th

Monaco v Ireland, 13.30

Thursday, July 26th

Ireland v Moldova, 13.30