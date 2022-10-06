Search

06 Oct 2022

Who's on the Late Late Show this week? October 7 line-up revealed

06 Oct 2022 11:13 AM

On this week's (October 7) Late Late Show, host Ryan Tubridy will speak to comedian Joanne McNally about the women who storm the stage at her gigs, her 62-night run in Vicar Street and how she could have been Dr Joanne McNally. 

Galway man Damian Browne will be in the studio to speak about becoming the first man to row from New York to Galway after 112 days at sea. Having conquered Everest in the past, he will tell Ryan how he coped with solitude on the Atlantic and how the expedition almost ended in disaster in Galway Bay during the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

The show will tackle the cost of living in this Friday's episode with expert advice on everything from the simple and cheap ways to keep a house warm at winter to the big-ticket items that will deliver real savings as prices rise. 

Financial guru Eoin McGee, the Caribbean Dub Santis O'Garro and Gaff Goddess Laura de Barra will have some simple hacks to put some money back in your pocket. 

Professor Luke O'Neill also joins Ryan on the couch to discuss his enduring love of science, how life has changed over the past two years, and what exactly makes us human. 

Finally, the show will visit the home of Charlie Bird for a special interview about receiving the Freedom of County Wicklow for his heroic work shining a light on Motor Neurone Disease. 

Plus, The Coronas will perform the lead single from their new album and up-and-coming pop star Flynn makes his Late Late Show debut.

Watch the show on October 7 at 9.35pm. 

