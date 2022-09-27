Search

27 Sept 2022

First edition hardback of Harry Potter expected to fetch huge sum

First edition hardback of Harry Potter expected to fetch huge sum

A first edition hardback copy of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone is expected to fetch up to £150,000 when it goes under the hammer in November.

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Sept 2022 11:54 AM

A first edition hardback copy of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone is expected to fetch up to £150,000 when it goes under the hammer in November.

The book will be sold alongside franchise star Daniel Radcliffe’s “Hero Wand” from the 2001 film, which is estimated to go for up to £30,000.

Both items form part of an auction organised by film and TV memorabilia company Propstore, which will include treasures from numerous blockbuster franchises.

Over 1500 lots will be sold during the auction, due to take place from November 3-6, with the total value estimated in excess of £11 million.

Among the most highly valued items include actor Christopher Reeve’s complete costume from the Superman franchise (from 1978-1987), which is estimated at between £250,000 and £500,000.

Dave Prowse’s screen-matched Darth Vader gloves from the 1977 sci-fi classic Star Wars: A New Hope are estimated between £150,000 and £250,000.

The live auction will be held at Bafta 195 Piccadilly, in central London, as well as online or via telephone for global bidding.

Props from the James Bond, Marvel and DC franchises will also be available, as will items from other classic films including the Shawshank Redemption and Gladiator.

Stephen Lane, Propstore chief executive, said: “Following our Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in June, which saw some of our best ever auction results, we’re thrilled to be back again with another incredible sale.

“Featuring a collection over 1,500 lots, we have an amazing array of content, ranging from Fraggle Rock to Friday The 13th – there really is something for everyone.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media