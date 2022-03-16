Special St Patrick's Day Late Late show will bring 'craic agus ceol'

In the spirit of St Patrick’s Day, this week’s Late Late Show will air live at 9:30pm on Thursday night instead of its usual Friday night time slot, with an evening dedicated to showcasing the very best of Ireland in music, comedy and sport.



Olympic Gold winner Kellie Harrington will be straight from the Parade on Thursday after serving as the Grand Marshal for the big event.

Kellie is just back from her first foray into the ring since Tokyo, winning the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria. With a jam-packed few weeks coming up between marrying her fiancé and the World Championships in Istanbul this May, it's all go!



Fresh from signing a new contract to stay on as manager of the Irish men's international football team, Stephen Kenny will be on to talk about his hopes for the future of Irish football.



No celebrity is safe from the wit of impressionist and comedian Oliver Callan who will celebrate St Patrick's Day with a host of well-known Irish voices.



Moya Brennan and legendary Irish group Clannad, celebrate decades in the music industry as they join the party to embark on their farewell tour. Paul Noonan from Bell X1 will join them for a special performance.



Persian/Irish group Nava will make their Late Late debut with an incredible fusion performance. And rising star of the Folk world Dan McCabe will be in studio to give his own rousing version of ‘A Song for Ireland’.



With plenty of surprises on the night, we will be joined by Irish people who are spending Patrick's Day right across the world and hearing messages for friends and family at home here in Ireland.



The Late Late Show St Patrick's Day Award will be presented live on the night and will pay homage to the victims of the war in Ukraine.



The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy said:

“I am very excited about our show on St Patrick’s night. We look forward to welcoming everyone from right around the world on RTÉ Player where we will be raising a glass or a mug to everyone who calls Ireland home.

“We are all family, and we will gather together to remind ourselves of why we love being Irish.”