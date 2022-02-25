Search

25 Feb 2022

WATCH: Guest line-up revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

WATCH: Guest line-up revealed for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Feb 2022 11:25 AM

The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

Joining Graham in studio will be Benedict Cumberbatch, RuPaul, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Diane Morgan, with music guests Regard x Years & Years performing on the night.

Sherlock and Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch, talking about his and the other 11 Oscar-nominations received for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. Iconic drag queen and recording artist RuPaul promoting RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World.

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones in twisted thriller Fresh, while Dian Morgan speaks about the second season of her BBC series Mandy.

Regard x Years & Years perform their new single Hallucination live in the studio before Olly joins Graham for a chat about the single and his upcoming tour.

And finally, Graham pulls the lever on more foolhardy audience members brave enough to sit in The Big Red Chair.

Catch The Graham Norton Show on Friday, February 25, on BBC One 10.35pm.

