24 Jan 2022

Axed Apprentice contestant claims he was bullied on the hit show

23 Jan 2022 3:00 PM

The Apprentice has said the wellbeing of its contestants is of “paramount importance” after one alleged he was bullied during filming.

Pharmacist Navid Sole claimed that another candidate called him a “snake” and a “clown” following a failed task, reducing him to tears, according to the Mirror.

However, the BBC One show described the allegations as “unsubstantiated” and said they did not reflect the measures put in place to protect the entrepreneurs.

Sole was fired by Lord Sugar during Thursday’s episode, after a task in which the candidates were asked to make and market alcohol-free drinks.

A spokeswoman for the show said: “The wellbeing of the candidates who take part in The Apprentice is of paramount importance.

“Thorough and robust duty of care protocols are in place which include an experienced network of support for candidates who are in regular contact before, during and after filming.

“All contributors agreed to a code of conduct which was put in place from the outset in order to protect and prioritise their welfare.

“These allegations are unsubstantiated and do not reflect the measures put in place to look after the candidates.”

Earlier this week, fellow competitor Shama Amin quit the show for health reasons.

The 41-year-old children’s day nursery owner has rheumatoid arthritis and told Lord Sugar the contest had become too “physically demanding” for her.

The remaining entrepreneurs are competing to win £250,000 worth of investment in their business and become Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

