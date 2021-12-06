Search

06 Dec 2021

Jennifer Lawrence reveals ‘unique challenge’ during filming of 'Don’t Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence has told of the “personal challenge” of shooting her latest film during Covid – losing a veneer.

The Oscar-winning actress was speaking at the New York premiere of Don’t Look Up, where she donned a floor-length gold gown.

The 31-year-old is expecting her first child with New York City art dealer husband Cooke Maroney.

“Well, I lost a tooth pretty early in the filming,” she told the Associated Press, adding: “And I couldn’t go to the dentist until the end of the movie, so I had to film most of the movie toothless. That was my personal challenge.”

The film, directed by The Big Short film-maker Adam McKay, stars Lawrence as astronomy student Kate Dibiasky, alongside professor Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) as the pair discover there is a comet heading directly towards Earth.

DiCaprio, 47, speaking alongside Lawrence said: “Talking to people with masks and shields all day… Usually, you know, from a creative perspective, you’re mixing it up with the cast and crew constantly, but we’re, you know, we’re completely isolated.

“But, like I said, it was an amazing opportunity to work during Covid, for all of us to work, and especially do a movie that was, you know, about us believing in the scientific community. That was the coolest part.”

The film also stars Meryl Streep, Timothee Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry, with singers Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi also featuring.

Sir Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel and Melanie Lynskey are also among the star-studded cast.

Director McKay told AP of his approach to film-making: “You know, honestly, I would much rather be making Step Brother movies for the next 20 years, but the world got so crazy.

“And, clearly, we’re living in a time of tectonic change. And very frightening times, especially when it comes to the climate.

“Yeah, it was just, you know, those early movies that I did with Will (Ferrell) were a delight. And there is some point of view to those movies, but it just felt like it didn’t make sense to keep making those movies.

“So, it’s not like I had some personal change. It was more that the world changed so radically that I, as a film-maker, you can’t ignore that.”

The film marks DiCaprio’s first screen appearance since Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood in 2019, while Lawrence has not starred in a movie since the X-Men instalment Dark Phoenix, also in 2019.

– Don’t Look Up will be in selected UK cinemas from December 10 and will stream on Netflix from December 24.

