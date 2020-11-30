Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

McGills Garden and Patio Centre, Gooig, Castleconnell

McGills Garden Centre has a huge range of garden plants, trees, shrubs, bedding plants as well as garden furniture and ornaments. Opening Hours Monday - Saturday, 9am - 6pm; Sunday 2pm - 6pm

Phone: (061) 377233

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

___________________________________________

The Carpet Store and more, Delta Retail Park

Your flooring and bedding requirements are our business, so we make sure that we listen to your needs and share our expertise. You see, we don’t just sell carpets, vinyl and wooden floors; we sell service, we sell experience and we sell a job well done. In short, we’re not happy unless you are

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Adare Cottage

Adare Cottage, established in 1979, was the very first gift shop to open in Adare. Now. in its third generation of ownership, it remains as one of the leading stockists in Ireland of Irish handmade items including fine porcelain manufactured by Irish Dresden and Belleek.

A wide variety of products made in Ireland are stocked including fashion and footwear from brands such as Saint James , Mephisto and Allrounder, throws from John Hanly Woolen Mills, Nicholas Mosse Pottery, Jerpoint Glass, Irish line, Connemara marble jewellery and Julie Dillon knitwear for children. Adare Cottage is located directly opposite the Dunraven Arms Hotel. We are open for business – online via our Facebook and website.

Website: adarebrands.com

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

D&M Garden Centre & Restaurant, Croagh

We are currently operating an online shopping system on dandmgardencentre.ie. Call and collect service also operating during Level 5 restrictions. This applies to gardening products and Christmas products.

The restaurant is currently offering takeaways from 10-4 each day. A variety of hampers, foods, etc. can also be ordered online.

Website: dandmgardencentre.ie

Twitter: click here

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

___________________________________________

Giltenane's Pharmacy, Rathkeale

Giltenane's Pharmacy is a family run independent pharmacy which has served the people of Rathkeale and surrounding areas for over 14 years. Eileen and her team are always on hand to provide advice if needed or even a friendly chat. We dispense all types of prescriptions and provide numerous products and services such as cosmetics and digital photography. We also provide an optician and chiropody service - appointments are essential for these services.

If you are looking for Christmas gifts you will find lots of gifts ideas, including gift sets, designer perfumes, handbags & wallets, hats & scarves, Lily Flame candles and Shira Jewellery. We also make gift hampers and baskets to order. Open - Monday to Friday 8.30am to 6.30pm; Saturday 9am to 6pm

Phone: (069) 63437 or (069) 648 40

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

________________________________________________________________



Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.