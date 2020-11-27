Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Ela Maria - Boutique Department Store, Limerick

One of Ireland’s largest luxury boutique department stores specialising in designer labels & occasionwear as well as on trend casualwear, footwear & accessories. S

hop the collections Online at elamaria.ie or Call 069-62855 for telephone purchases or enquiries. Click & Collect available Monday-Saturday from 10am-2pm.

Website: elamaria.ie

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Kimono, Newcastle West

Kimono has become a shopping destination for women who want to look and feel fabulous in our hand-picked designer selections as well as trend setting casual wear. Ailish Mullane, owner of Kimono, saw a niche in the market back in 2003 for the fashion conscious working woman looking for something classical but edgy and a little bit quirky. Since then Kimono has grown and matured into being one of the defining innovative and creative fashion destinations in the South West of Ireland.

Finding and developing the latest trends, Ailish researches and attends fashion exhibitions in Europe looking for up-and-coming labels to compliment the existing and exciting labels. Kimono has become a shopping destination for women who want to look and feel fabulous in our hand-picked designer selections as well as trend setting casual wear. At Kimono you will find all your wardrobe must-haves, including: By Melane Birger, Tara Jarman, Matilda Cano, Gerard Darel, Rutzou, Yana K & many more. The one trend that is followed at Kimono is that of beautiful clothes.

The boutique itself offers a very relaxed unhurried atmosphere in which to shop with French boudouir decor and imported French antiques. Our space is intimate and inspiring and a great place to enjoy the pursuit of fashion.

Email info@kimono.ie or call 069 78820

Website: kimono.ie

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

O' Rahelly Sports

We are an established store first opening in 1839 and going into the 5th generation. Each generation picking up from the last learning all the different parts of the business and always moving on with the times which has led us to now. O’Rahelly Sports opened its doors to Tipperary Town in 1984, selling all leading brands then and now moving on with the times new brands in sports such as Adidas, Nike, O‘Neills, Underarmour, Canterbury, Puma, Reebok and New Balance. We range in all sports big and small from on field to off.

Our staff are trained in all lines of sports and goods such as knowing which footwear to use either from everyday wear to running or on field footwear along with the proper clothing to wear in each activity. And after all these years of selling to the people of Tipperary town we now are looking forward to the next step and selling online, so for people all around the world you will find when buying from us “it’s not such a long way to Tipperary.”

Website: orahellysports.ie

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

___________________________________________

Delicate Lingerie Boutique, Newcastle West

We specialise in all ladies foundation garments from bras to shapewear for everyday to occasion wear. Also stocked are nightwear, hosiery. We stock cardigans, slips and underwear for the mature ladies or those in residential care. For those ladies into fitness we carry sports bras, cropped tops, be elected and leggings. We offer free bra fittings for all age groups.

Website: sfb.ie/Delicate-Lingerie-Boutique

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

___________________________________________

Rathkeale & District Credit Union

Our mission is to meet our member’s financial needs through quality service, at good value, whilst maintaining financial stability. Rathkeale & District Credit Union Limited was established in 1975 by a subcommittee of the Rathkeale Community Council. The idea was strongly promoted and encouraged by James O Kelly and Canon Costelloe. A €10 contribution from each member of the council provided the initial seed capital to commence business. Rathkeale & District Credit Union Limited first opened for business, in rented premises on Main Street, Rathkeale, in May 1975. The first loan was issued on July 4, 1975 for the princely sum of €100! An operating loss of €206 was incurred in the initial year. However, by September 1977 matters had improved and a surplus of €916 was generated. Loan balances at the end of September 1977 amounted to €17,508. Over the years Rathkeale & District Credit has steadily grown and today has assets of over €37 million and membership of over 7,200. Email admin@rdcu.ie or phone the head office at 069 64444.

Website: rdcu.ie/

Twitter: click here

Facebook: click here

________________________________________________________________



Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.