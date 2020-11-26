Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Kelly Richards Printing LTD

Kelly Richards Printing LTD is located on 19 Roches Street, next to the Thomas Street Car Park in Limerick city centre. We are a family-run business with over 30 years of experience in the print and graphic design industry. Our strong graphic design team will work with you to deliver top quality design and printing for all your business needs. We also have a dedicated sales team who will endeavour to respond to your print and design needs quickly and consistently. At Kelly Richards Printing, we pride ourselves on being committed to excellent and firmly believe that quality is next accident but the result of a dedicated effort. Phone: 061 418388 or Email: info@kellyrichardsprinting.ie

Website: kellyrichardsprinting.ie

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Lana, Asian Street Food

There are a great variety of condiments available and these are all blended to create exotic tastes and flavours. The Thai language has a much greater variety of words to identify tastes and flavours than English, but you need not know the words to enjoy the tastes and the food. We would be very pleased to answer your questions or concerns regarding specific ingredients. However we cannot assume any responsibility for any allergy that may be caused by food served in our restaurant. Please let us know if you would prefer to have a mild, medium, hot or very hot preparation. We will cook it the way you like best.

Website: lanathai.ie

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

The Curry House, Limerick

We currently only have dine-in for Hotel residents and takeaway collection & delivery service available to non-residents via curryhouselimerick.com, Uber Eats and JustEat. Take away closes at 9pm Monday to Sunday. Winner of the Irish Curry Awards 2018 - Awarded 'Best Restaurant - Munster'. Our Indian Restaurant Limerick, the Award Winning 'The Curry House' offers unique ethnic dining and fine wines at value for money prices. Call (061) 487405 to place your order now.

Website: curryhouselimerick.com

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Tuscany Bistro, Castletroy and Ballina

Tuscany Bistro, a third-generation family-run group of Irish Italian restaurants based in Limerick decided to turn their time during the first Covid-19 lockdown into something positive, which kick started a new business idea that has now evolved into a new shop concept. They now offer a range of Christmas-themed DIY home cooking kits and hampers. Tuscany Bistro’s DIY Kits have proven to be very popular with consumers, adding a fun and innovative side to the business.

Sabrina Amodeo, Owner of Tuscany Bistro, commented: “Adapting to the new normal has been an interesting experience, but we are learning every day. A huge part of this adaption was how we could get Tuscany’s food and drinks to our customers in a safe way, whilst still giving them the true Tuscany experience. The time during lockdown definitely made us realise how precious time was. We thought that our DIY kits would create some fun memories in the kitchen, while enabling our customers to enjoy Tuscany’s favourite dishes in an easy way.”

Website: tuscany.ie

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

Twitter: click here

___________________________________________

Longcourt House Hotel, Newcastle West

Longcourt House Hotel offers Christmas Festive Lunches & Dinners. As Christmas approaches and with the usual line up of events not being possible, the team have created new experiences for their guests. This year people can choose the great home style cooking they have come to know and love for their Christmas Day Dinner with all the trimmings. Simply call the team on 062 253 00 to book your cooked turkey & hams today and ensure a stress free Christmas Dinner for all your family. For those looking for the most perfect Christmas Gift, a gift voucher for the hotel really is the promise of a better time to come. The hotel has also created an outdoor Santa and Christmas Village experience which has created great joy for children in the area and will bring some much needed festive cheer to the town of Newcastle West.

To Book please call 069 25300 or visit our website longcourthousehotel.ie

Website: longcourthousehotel.ie

Twitter: click here

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

________________________________________________________________



Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.