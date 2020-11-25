Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Ahern Nurseries and Plant Centre, Sherin's Cross, Limerick

Our Nursery was established in 1992 and we are very proud to be able to grow top quality plants that are suited to our local climate whilst also providing excellent value for money. With over 25 years experience in this business we can guarantee you a wealth of knowledge and practical advice.

We go the extra mile to ensure you get the garden you've always wanted. Our comprehensive selection of plants makes our Nursery a plant persons dream. From tiny alpines to giant herbaceous perennials, dwarf trees to statuesque specimens, there is something for everyone at Ahern Nurseries. We grow annuals, perennials, seasonal bedding, fruit, vegetables, herbs, shrubs, conifers, ornamental grass, ferns, bamboo, and trees. You can view a selection of the plants and other products we sell on our product range page.

Our services include: Potting and re-filling, seasonal hanging baskets and planters, garden design and layout, professional advice, free delivery, relaxed and comfortable surroundings, talks and seminars. We have ample parking space and we like to produce some old fashioned plants that have long since vanished in modern gardens, so come and visit our Nursery and see for yourself, enjoy browsing through the tunnels and outside areas in a quest to find that elusive plant.

Website: ahernnurseries.ie

Twitter: click here

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Costello Doors, Roches Street/Wickham Street, Limerick

Costello Doors is in business for over 40 years and provides a Supply and Fit service to its customers.

Phone: 086 1051164

email: costellodoorslimerick@gmail.com

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Top Pizza, Limerick

Call us for delivery on (061) 313 831

Website: toppizza.ie

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Greenhills Christmas Shop

Our online Christmas shop is now open

Website: greenhillsgroup.com

Twitter: click here

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Off The Bone Gastropub, Limerick

Takeaway available from the acclaimed Off The Bone Gastropub Monday to Sunday from 3-9pm – order for collection or delivery via offthebonegastropub.com or 061-487410. Takeaway lunch available Thursday & Friday from 12-3pm and on Saturdays & Sundays from 12-5pm.

Website: offthebonegastropub.com

Twitter: click here

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

________________________________________________________________



Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.