Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Greenhills Christmas Shop

Our online Christmas shop is now open

Website: greenhillsgroup.com/

Twitter: click here

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

D&M Garden Centre & Restaurant, Croagh

We are currently operating an online shopping system on dandmgardencentre.ie. Call and collect service also operating during Level 5 restrictions. This applies to gardening products and Christmas products.

The restaurant is currently offering takeaways from 10-4 each day. A variety of hampers, foods, etc. can also be ordered online.

Website: dandmgardencentre.ie

Twitter: click here

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

___________________________________________

Adare Cottage

Adare Cottage, established in 1979, was the very first gift shop to open in Adare. Now. in its third generation of ownership, it remains as one of the leading stockists in Ireland of Irish handmade items including fine porcelain manufactured by Irish Dresden and Belleek.

A wide variety of products made in Ireland are stocked including fashion and footwear from brands such as Saint James , Mephisto and Allrounder, throws from John Hanly Woolen Mills, Nicholas Mosse Pottery, Jerpoint Glass, Irish line, Connemara marble jewellery and Julie Dillon knitwear for children. Adare Cottage is located directly opposite the Dunraven Arms Hotel. We are open for business – online via our Facebook and website.

Website: adarebrands.com

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Mike O'Connell menswear, Limerick

All stock available for click & collect, call the shop on 061 412091

Website: mikeoconnells.com

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Sinead's Boutique, Annacotty

All ranges available online, check out all our looks on Facebook and Instagram

Website: sineadsboutique.com

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

________________________________________________________________



Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.