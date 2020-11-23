Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Gaswork.ie

Gaswork.ie is a family run business. We specialise in installing, servicing and repairing gas boilers in Limerick city and surrounding counties. We also provide general heating/plumbing and gas repairs and installations.

The core values and ethos of the company is respect for our clients and each other. We're only as good as our last job. Community is at the heart of gaswork.ie. We were honoured to have been available to take part in the recent program for RTÉ - DIY SOS. What a rewarding project to have been a part of. Our growing team is David McMahon, Tony Murphy and Robert O'Grady all qualified plumbers and RGI registered engineers. Alongside, them is the talented Dean Territt in the final year of his apprenticeship.

Website: gaswork.ie

Twitter: click here

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

___________________________________________

Seamus Butler Meats, 43 Upper William Street, Limerick,

Supplies the hotel and catering trade at the keenest prices. Open between 8am & 6pm Monday - Saturday.

Phone: (061) 416046.

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

___________________________________________

Send some love, Broadford, Limerick

‘Send Some Love’ provides unique products that have been specially designed and locally printed with the intention of helping to make those that you care for feel loved this Christmas! The initial products in my range include fun Christmas cards, a magical Santa pack or some colourful prints of the best Irish sayings.

Website: sendsomelove.ie

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

___________________________________________

The Strand Hotel, Limerick

Take a break from cooking and treat yourself! Our Strand at home menu available from 4pm today and everyday to 9pm. View Menu and Order Online Here.

Website: www.strandhotellimerick.ie

Twitter: click here

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Bastianelli's Takeaway, Raheen

Serving fresh fish and chips, burgers, southern fried chicken, pizzas and more to the lovely folk of Raheen and further afield. Try our Mix 'n' Match Deals - any 2 for only €10, choose from 1/4lb burger, chicken wrap, hot dog, fish supper, whiting meal or snack box! - Phone (061) 300206

Website: bastianellis.ie

Facebook: click here

________________________________________________________________



Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.