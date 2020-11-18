Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Boojum, Patrick Street, Limerick

Sit-in dining is off the menu for the next few weeks in line with government restrictions, but with the support of our amazing team we have been able to trade safely through lockdown 2.0. We offer some of the most convenient and flexible ordering solutions in Limerick. You can still get your Boojum fix via takeaway (we have enhanced Covid secure procedures in place), contactless Click ‘N Collect available or find us on Deliveroo! Download the Boojum app or visit the website to get all the details. We look forward to seeing everyone in Boojum soon. Stay safe and look after each other. Boojum team.

Website: boojummex.com

Springfield Castle, Drumcollogher

The green room at Springfield castle is serving homemade wholesome take away food every week. We use as much produce as possible from our own farm and vegetables from our walled garden and was much as possible use locally sourced ingredients from County Limerick. If restrictions ease after December 1 we will be doing indoor dining and Christmas parties in our restaurant. The takeaway menu changes each week and is on Instagram and Facebook. At Springfield castle, we are also able to hold weddings in accordance with current guidelines and are a one stop shop with ceremony room, accommodation, flowers, catering all on site and in house - click here for more. Springfield is also a deer farm are doing adopt a deer for Christmas. All enquiries for meals, weddings and Deer to info@springfieldcastle.com or 0876319893.

Website: springfieldcastle.com

Raspberry Red, Bruff

We try to cater for all ages, shapes and sizes currently offering sizes 8 to 24. We pride ourselves on great quality, affordable fashion. Under new government guidelines our brick and mortar store is closed until restrictions are lifted however, we offer a super click/call and collect service to our local customers and we have a brand new website raspberryred.ie where we are offering free Irish delivery over €50 nationwide.

Website: raspberryred.ie

Denis Holmes Fitted Furniture, Murroe

Established in 1996 this family run company has grown to become one of the leading fitted furniture companies in the Midwest. Our lengthy experience in the business is reflected in the level of service and design you will receive when you call to our showroom. We pride ourselves on our customer experience and engage with our customers throughout all stages of the process, from design to build. Our fabulous showroom displays a wide range of kitchens, wardrobes and other custom made designs. You will be made very welcome when you visit our showroom, where you can browse at your own leisure and receive a quotation with no obligation. Our kitchens range from the classic design to the more contemporary. We specialise in bespoke hand crafted In-Framed kitchens in many design options. We are also the main agents for contemporary Studio Line German Kitchens which offer a very high quality kitchen at a very competitive price. Our range also includes bedroom furniture, office fit outs, living room units, bar & reception fittings. Custom made furniture pieces such as bathroom vanity units, window seats, shelving units and radiator covers are also a speciality.

Website: denisholmes.com

Arise Counselling, Henry Street, Limerick

Arise Counselling offers safe, confidential, professional support to anyone who has been experiencing difficulties in life, who might feel confused or lost or in emotional pain. The service is offered in English and Polish in person or online. For more information contact Patricia Garbowska by phone (085 1243220) or by emailing counsellingpat@gmail.com

Website: arise-counselling.com

Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.