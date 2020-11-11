Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strange times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Delicate Lingerie Boutique, Newcastle West

We specialise in all ladies foundation garments from bras to shapewear for everyday to occasion wear. Also stocked are nightwear, hosiery. We stock cardigans, slips and underwear for the mature ladies or those in residential care. For those ladies into fitness we carry sports bras, cropped tops, be elected and leggings. We offer free bra fittings for all age groups.

Website: www.delicatelingerieboutique.com

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

___________________________________________

Tadhg O' Connor Ltd, Rathkeale & Newcastle West

From foundations to furnishings Tadhg O'Connor Ltd offers the complete package when it comes to building or improving your home.

Website: www.toc.ie

Twitter: @TadhgOConnorLtd

Facebook: Click here

___________________________________________

Bit of a Do, Shannon

Childrens Clothing for Boys and Girls from New Born to 16 Years. Catering for all occasions & budgets

Facebook: Click here

___________________________________________

Livingstone, Dock Road, Limerick

We provide our customers with a complete solution to all of their fireplace and stove needs. We provide a full consultation along with the supply and expert installation of our leading fireplace and stove brands.

Website: www.livingstone.ie

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

___________________________________________

Fitzgerald Skip Hire

Limerick's trusted choice for skip hire for over 20 years. Fully licenced family-run business for residential, commercial and construction projects of all sizes.

Website: www.fitzgeraldskiphire.ie/

Facebook: Click here

________________________________________________________________



Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.