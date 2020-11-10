Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

The Curry House, Limerick

If you fancy something special, you know we provide you with the most delicious Indian cuisine at The Curry House.

Open for collection and takeaway from 4pm to 9pm (Monday to Thursday) and 3pm-9pm (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

Website: curryhouselimerick.com

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Hennessy Nurseries, Kilfinane

Our Garden Centre is located on Mill Road Kilfinane, County Limerick. We also provide landscaping services, landscape design, garden maintenance, pond builds, tree surgery, installation of robotic mowers and much much more.

Currently we are just displaying our products here on the website, if you see anything you like, call in to our nursery where we are open 7 days a week.

Website: hennessynurseries.com

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Cotter Bros Firewood, Abbeyfeale

Cotter Bros Firewood is operated by the young Cotter brothers, Jack and Nick Cotter. It is a local farm business, based on producing and selling high quality ready to burn, WFQA (Wood Fuel Quality Assurance) certified firewood.

Website: cotterbrosfirewood.ie

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Walsh Construction, Limerick

Walsh Construction Services is located in Limerick and is owned by Louis Walsh – a qualified carpenter and experience in site management. Louis has a vast portfolio of Carpentry services, New builds, Business renovations, and extensions Please call Louis on 0868493992

Website: Under construction

___________________________________________

Brew Brothers

Brew Bros has gone Bistro. We originally opened as a gourmet burger restaurant back in 2012 and grew the business steadily, mastering the gourmet burger offering along the way. Towards the end of 2017, we decided we wanted to take Brew Bros to the next level. We have revamped our restaurant and menus, still offering the best burgers in town with Take Away Special: Any Gourmet Burger & Any side €10

Website: brewbros.ie

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

________________________________________________________________



Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.