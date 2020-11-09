Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Off The Bone Gastropub, Limerick

Takeaway available from the acclaimed Off The Bone Gastropub Monday to Sunday from 3-9pm – order for collection or delivery via offthebonegastropub.com or 061-487410. Takeaway lunch available Thursday & Friday from 12-3pm and on Saturdays & Sundays from 12-5pm.

Website: offthebonegastropub.com

Twitter: click here

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Bobby Byrnes, Limerick

Takeaway carvery lunch available 7 days a week from 12pm. Evening takeaway available Thursday to Sunday from 4pm to 8.30pm. Gifts Boxes to suit all occasions available - our Christmas Shop is now open!

Website: bobbybyrnes.ie

Twitter: click here

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

D&M Garden Centre & Restaurant, Croagh

We are currently operating an online shopping system on dandmgardencentre.ie. Call and collect service also operating during Level 5 restrictions. This applies to gardening products and Christmas products.

The restaurant is currently offering takeaways from 10-4 each day. A variety of hampers, foods, etc. can also be ordered online.

Website: dandmgardencentre.ie

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Ela Maria - Boutique Department Store, Limerick

One of Ireland’s largest luxury boutique department stores specialising in designer labels & occasionwear as well as on trend casualwear, footwear & accessories. S

hop the collections Online at elamaria.ie or Call 069-62855 for telephone purchases or enquiries. Click & Collect available Monday-Saturday from 10am-2pm.

Website: elamaria.ie

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Newbridge Sales and Spares, Rathkeale

Supplying agricultural contractors, farmers, engineering, factories, quarries & DIY. We stock parts, tools and equipment from top brands such as Shell, Lucas, Fleetguard, Metabo, Jefferson, Cashels, CNH & many more. You will find hundreds of different types of equipment, individual parts and accessories to assist farmers, agricultural contractors, manufacturers, engineering shops, builders and others at Newbridge Sales & Spares.

You can now also shop safely and securely online at www.newbridgesales.com where you will find a huge range of products conveniently broken down by category to make finding what you are looking for easier and hassle free.

To make an enquiry by phone contact 069-64099 or alternatively Email: info@newbridgesales.com

Website: newbridgesales.com

Facebook: click here

________________________________________________________________



Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.