Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

Draiocht Art, Adare

Draíocht is a gallery and shop promoting the works' of domestically based artists. New additions include John Shinnors, Liam O'Neill. Patrick O'Reilly and Ian Pollack.

Website: draiochtadare.ie

The Hungry Lyons

We are proud to be partnered with Pat O’Connor & Son Butchers in Limerick where all our beef comes from Limerick Farms. Now, who else can make that commitment to you!

Website: thehungrylyons.ie

Adare Cottage

Adare Cottage, established in 1979, was the very first gift shop to open in Adare. Now. in its third generation of ownership, it remains as one of the leading stockists in Ireland of Irish handmade items including fine porcelain manufactured by Irish Dresden and Belleek.

A wide variety of products made in Ireland are stocked including fashion and footwear from brands such as Saint James , Mephisto and Allrounder, throws from John Hanly Woolen Mills, Nicholas Mosse Pottery, Jerpoint Glass, Irish line, Connemara marble jewellery and Julie Dillon knitwear for children. Adare Cottage is located directly opposite the Dunraven Arms Hotel. We are open for business – online via our Facebook and website.

Website: adarebrands.com

O'Mahony's Booksellers

While the shop is currently closed for browsing, we're very much open for business with our online service and order collection (customers can phone or email us any requests and we'll put books/jigsaws/cards or whatever they want aside for them for collection between 10am and 5pm, Monday to Saturday). Free postage on online orders over €20 .

Website: omahonys.ie

Copia Green cafe

Castletroy's award-winning health-driven and sustainable cafe & restaurant, Copia Green, remains open 7 days a week at Park Point for takeaway coffees, breakfast and lunch. Opening hours are 9am - 4pm Monday to Saturday and 10am - 4pm on Sundays.

Website: copiagreen.ie

