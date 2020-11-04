Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Bella Italia

Deliciously Simple Italian Food. 29 years and counting, from our family to yours Limerick City & Castletroy, Limerick.

Website: bellaitalia.ie

The Urban Co-op, Limerick

Quality local organic grocery & wellness hub owned by the community ​for the community!

Website: theurbanco-op.ie

Every Blooming Thing, Limerick

Every Blooming Thing is a leading florist based in Limerick city which delivers flowers throughout Limerick and surrounding areas. Every Blooming Thing is a member of Interflora which enables us to deliver flowers worldwide. We offer a same day and next day delivery service. You can order flowers online from our website or visit our shop at 42 William Street, Limerick.

Our bouquets and arrangements are suitable whatever the ocassion. So whether you want to say happy birthday, congratulations or are welcoming a new baby you will find a wide range of floral gifts here at Every Blooming Thing. We are now accepting online and telephone orders at 061 413670

Website: everybloomingthing.ie

Vines Grill & Wine Bar, Ballyneety

Due to the latest government announcement Vines will now be only serving Take-Away from Thursday – Saturday (1pm – 9pm) and on Sundays from 12midday – 9pm. We are doing our best and will continue, for as long as we can, to provide you with the meals that you love, in the safest possible way. Please see our Take-Away menu on www.vines.ie or on our Facebook page. Please call us on 061-450494 to make an order and to find out the specials of the day and as always, stay safe.

Website: vines.ie/

Widdess Fitzgibbon Pharmacy, Roches Street, Limerick

One of Limerick's oldest independent family run pharmacies. Serving the families of Limerick for over 100 years. Veterinary pharmacy also. Beautiful Christmas gifts available instore, including Carter Beauty, Nuxe and Kinvara & much much more

Website: widdessfitzgibbonpharmacy.ie

