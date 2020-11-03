Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Unity Credit Union

Unity Credit Union is a group of people, connected by a 'common bond' based on the area they live in, the occupation they work in, or the employer they work for, who save together and lend to each other at a fair and reasonable rate of interest. Unity Credit Union offer members the chance to have control over their own finances by making their own savings work for them. Unity Credit Union is owned by its members — the people who save with it and borrow from it. Unity Credit Union exist only to serve members — not to profit from their needs. Surplus income generated is returned to the members by way of a dividend and/or is directed to improved or additional services for members. Members' savings are used to fund loans to other credit-worthy members of the credit union. So, the money in a credit union always remains in the local community or 'common bond' that the credit union serves.

Website: unitycreditunion.ie

Treaty Cabs

Treaty Cabs provide an efficient, fast, reliable and safe taxi service in Limerick

Website: treatycabs.ie

Phone: 061 505050







Restaurant 1826 Adare

The thatched cottage restaurant that is 1826 Adare, gets its name from the year the first Lord Dunraven built the cottage. Situated in the picturesque village of Adare, husband and wife team Wade and Elaine Murphy strive to maintain the old world charm and character of the cottage. 1826 Adare strikes a delicate balance between solid Irish cooking and modern innovation. Currently offering 1826 abhaile menu on Saturday and Sundays. Preorder, collect, heat & eat home dining. Please see website for more details.

Website: 1826adare.ie

McMahons Builders Providers

McMahons Builders Providers has been providing quality building supplies and DIY materials to the trade and public for 190 years. We offer a one stop shop offering to our customers, with a wide range of products catering for the Builder, DIY enthusiast and Home owner. Our vast product range includes building materials, plumbing & heating, timber & sheeting, insulation, plant & tool hire, painting & decorating, doors & floors, bathrooms, garden and outdoor and much more.

Website: mcmahons.ie

Ryan's Centra

New look Centra store located on O'Connell Street Limerick. Grab a healthy lunch in the Good Kitchen or relax with a coffee in our sit down area.

Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.