Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

The Bike Shop, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick

The Bike Shop has been operating in Limerick for 25 years. Offering the best in bicycles, accessories and servicing we have built an envious reputation for quality and customer service.

Website: thebikeshoplimerick.ie

Email: info@thebikeshoplimerick.ie

___________________________________________

Ambicare, Henry Street, Limerick

Ambicare Group Limited is a family run business specialising in mobility products for independent living, Stairlifts, Home and Bathroom Adaptations.

Website: ambicare.ie

Twitter: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Sinead's Boutique, Annacotty

All ranges available online, check out all our looks on Facebook and Instagram

Website: sineadsboutique.com/

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Green Onion Café, Limerick

Dinner for two for €25. Free door to door delivery. Available Thursday, Friday & Saturday. Pre-booking required for same day delivery. Call 061 311889

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Castletroy Park Hotel

The Castletroy Park Hotel is open in line with government guidelines to support those who need to travel for business purposes during the Level 5 restrictions. We will continue to provide dining for inhouse residents and call and collect to non-residents during this time. Our Leisure Club will remain closed in line with guidelines. We look forward to welcoming our guests and leisure club members back from December 1st.

Website: castletroypark.ie

Twitter: click here

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

________________________________________________________________



Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.