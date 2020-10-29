Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Limerick Milk Market

The Milk Market is an amazing Food Market (Saturday) and venue at the heart of Limerick. (Some restrictions apply during Level 5)

Website: www.milkmarketlimerick.ie/

Twitter: click here

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

The Strand Hotel, Limerick

Take a break from cooking and treat yourself! Our Strand at home menu available from 4pm today and everyday to 9pm View Menu and Order Online Here

Website: www.strandhotellimerick.ie

Twitter: click here

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

Nevil's Shoes

Order online for all your great brands, follow Chris for daily video's & inspiration on all our social media

Website: www.nevilsshoes.ie

Twitter: click here

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

O'Connells Butchers

Get our new app for all your ordering needs O'Connells Butchers Limerick

Website: www.oconnellsbutcherslimerick.ie/

Twitter: click here

Facebook: click here

The Larder

The larder is a fine food store. We offer organic fruit & veg. bread, butter, milk, chocolate, natural wines & much more. All the items you need to keep a happy fridge & family.

Website: www.riftslarder.com/

Instagram: click here

Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.