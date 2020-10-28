Five@5: Limerick businesses which are still trading during lockdown

The Limerick Leader is supporting local businesses which remain open and continue to trade (physically or online) despite the introduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Each day on our website and on our social channels we will highlight five local businesses which are still operating and providing a service to their customers and the wider community.

While we will provide the information, it's up to every one of us to do our best to support them in these strangest of times and to ensure they can remain in business post-Covid 19.

While only essential retailers are allowed to operate as normal during Level 5, all retailers are allowed to operate a "click and collect" service under the regulations.

Brodrick's Spar, Croom

A shop full of character and characters

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

HuntOffice.ie, Newcastle West

HuntOffice.ie is Ireland's premier online office supplier. Largest range of office supplies online, over 150,000 products and we are widening our range. You can buy all your latest tech products at HuntOffice such as latest Apple iPods and iPad products, laptops and netbooks, HD TVs and lots more.

Website: www.huntoffice.ie

Twitter: click here

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

Greenhills Hotel, Ennis Road, Limerick

In line with Level 5 guidelines we are open for business, offering all services to our residents. Check out www.greenhillsgroup.com or call reservations on 061453033. For non-residents, our click & collect food service is available 7 days a week from 12 to 8pm. Walk-in carvery lunch available every Sunday from 12-4pm, walk in service.

Facebook: click here

Twitter: click here

___________________________________________

Be Fabulous, Catherine Street, Limerick

Hope to see ye all very Soon girls! Loads of stunning new casual pieces to come soon online

Website: www.itscouturebaby.com/

Instagram: click here

Facebook: click here

___________________________________________

The Wine Buff, Limerick

The Limerick shop was the first Wine Buff shop opened in December 2000. It is located in a beautiful Georgian building on the corner of Mallow Street and Perry Square.

Website: www.thewinebuff.com/the-wine-buff-limerick

Facebook: click here

Instagram: click here

Twitter: click here

________________________________________________________________



Shopping local, supporting local business is more important now than ever before. When we shop locally, we are not just supporting a local business; we are looking after our own communities. And we need to look after each other, and protect our communities, now more than ever.