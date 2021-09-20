SLIDESHOW: Limerick comes together for Culture Night

CULTURE Night 2021 saw hundreds of families and people, young and old enjoy an evening of music, excitement, fun and the magic of creativity.
A variety of free events took place at venues across the city and county on Friday evening in what was the biggest one-off event since March 2020.
While there were some virtual and online events, there were a large number of outdoor events at venues such as the Milk Market, the Hunt Museum and King John's Castle.
#Limerick you are looking stunning tonight. @KingJohnsCastle is one of the great Irish venues.— Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick (@DanielButlerFG) September 17, 2021
Sionna is a exciting event showcasing amazing local talent. Have a look & listen. On again tomorrow night. #CultureNight #CultureNightLimerick#LimerickEdge pic.twitter.com/8wxdEqKkyl
A whole lot of happiness in the @milk_market tonight as @downtowndixie1 play to mark @CultureNight and the @PigtownLimerick festival! Lovely to see people out and about. pic.twitter.com/duuKpYBOSD— Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) September 17, 2021
A whole lot of happiness in the @milk_market tonight as @downtowndixie1 play to mark @CultureNight and the @PigtownLimerick festival! Lovely to see people out and about. pic.twitter.com/duuKpYBOSD— Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) September 17, 2021
PHOTOGRAPHS: Diarmuid Greene
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.