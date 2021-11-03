SLIDESHOW: Mixed day for Limerick sides in Munster Schools Senior Cup

CASTLETROY College defeated local rivals Glenstal Abbey, while Árdscoil Rís suffered their first defeat of their campaign in the group games played in the Munster Schools Senior Cup this Wednesday.

Castletroy College claimed their first win of the group phase when easing past local rivals Glenstal Abbey 36-3 in Group B at Castletroy College on Wednesday afternoon.

Castletroy, who scored five tries in all, laid the foundation for this win in the opening half after which they enjoyed a 19-3 lead.

After Glenstal had taken an early 3-0 lead through an Ian Larkin penalty goal, Castletroy hit back with two Gavin Rowsome penalties helping the home side into the lead at 6-3, before two tries from winger Lee Morgan and a further penalty saw the Newtown school 16 points to the good at half-time.

Castletroy stretched further clear after the restart with a try from Oisin Toland which was converted by the reliable Rowsome.

Two further tries from full-back Stephen Kiely helped the home side pull further clear in the closing stages.

Castletroy are back in action on Wednesday next when they face a trip to Cork to take on PBC.

Meanwhile, Ardscoil Ris suffered their first defeat to the campaign in Group B after two earlier wins when going down 17-40 to PBC, of Cork, at Wilton.

The Limerick side got off to an excellent start in Cork, racing into a 12-0 lead. Ardscoil stung their hosts with two tries from Paul Gavin and Andrew Lyons, while Harry Long converted the second five-pointer.

However, Pres' hit back to trail by seven points, 5-12, at half-time. The home side upped their performance levels significantly in the second period, racking up 33 points without replay, including scoring four more tries to lead 33-12.

A third Ardscil try, scored by Harry Long, reduced the Pres' led to 16 points, before the home side managed a converted try in added time to claim their 23-point win.

Ardscoil's next outing in the group stages of the Senior Cup will be against Bandon Grammar School on November 24.

A fourth Limerick side, St Munchin's College, will be in action later this evening, Wednesday, when hosting amalgamation side Munster CSP at Dooradoyle in Group A.

Pictures from Castletroy College v Glenstal Abbey taken by Adrian Butler

ARDSCOIL RIS: Paddy Hassett; Sam Brown, Harry Long, Cian Noonan, Andrew Lyons, Rory O'Gorman, Mark Moloney; Joe Costelloe, Killian McNamara, Emmet Calvey, Scott Gleeson, Jamie O'Mahony, Paul Gavin, Adam Kennedy, Luke Murphy. Replacements: Kieran Bolger, James O'Mara, Matthew Danaher, Samuel Connolly, Alex Kennedy, Adam Shawyer, Evin Crowe, Aaron Rush, Harry Cowton, Marcus O'Donoghue.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Stephen Kiely; Noel Clancy; Aidan Ryan, Gavin Rowsome, Lee Morgan; Luke Heuston, Evan Lacey; Andrew Clinton, James Myers, Max Hoare; Harvey Hogan, Evan O'Connell (Capt); Sam Lynch, Declan Alyward, Oisin Toland. Replacements: Ihab Swiedan, Alex McMahon, Liam Walters, Paul Franklin, Lee White, Oisin Williams, Paul O'Brien-May, Gavin Cole, Mark Murphy, John Donohoe.

GLENSTAL ABBEY SCHOOL: Sebastian Crotty-Elder, Ciaran Woodcock, Nyoleme Agbanobi, Michael Buckley, Peter Queally, Ian Larkin, Darragh Lehane; Dan Kennedy, Dermott Hughes, Jonathan Cunningham-Ash, Paddy Frawley, Liam Duggan; Pierce O'Neill, Daniel Hughes-Lavan, Kieran Roche. Replacements: Brendan Collins, Jack Leahy, Ben Gabor, Tom Breslin, Bobby Kerr, Killian Brennan, Tom Ryan, Gregoire Francois, Seamus Hanly, Finn Connolly.