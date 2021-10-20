SLIDESHOW: Wins for Crescent College and Árdscoil Rís in Munster Schools Senior Cup

LIMERICK sides Árdscoil Ris and Crescent College Comprehensive recorded wins in the second series of group fixtures in the Munster Schools Senior Cup this Wednesday afternoon.

Crescent College had to withstand a strong second half comeback from their hosts St Munchin's College before making it two wins from two in Group A with a 28-24 success.

Visitors Crescent College looked set for a comfortable afternoon when leading 28-5 at half-time in Corbally.

Crescent scored four tries in the opening half through winger Henry Ezomo on four minutes, out-half Ciaran Campbell 11 minutes later and two from scrum-half Jamie Duggan on 26 and 28 minutes.

The reliable Campbell also converted each of the four tries.

St Munchin's College replied with a first half try through scrum-half Gordon Wood, son of former Munster, Ireland and Lions hooker Keith.

To their credit, the Corbally side then hit back with the opening score of the second half as Harry Bennis dotted down with Cillian O'Connor's conversion making it 28-12.

St Munchin's continued their comeback with a little over 10 minutes remaining when flanker Oisin Minogue crossed the whitewash to reduce Crescent's advantage to 11 points, 28-17.

With momentum behind them, the home side rallied further and a try from winger Ryan Naughton, converted by O'Connor, left just four points between the Limerick rivals at 28-24.

However, Crescent maintained their advantage until full-time to extend their unbeaten start to the Senior Cup.

Ardscoil Ris are another side with a 100% record in the group phase of the competition following their 20-10 away win over Glenstal Abbey.

Ardscoil Ris, first round winners over Castletroy College in Group B, led home side Glenstal Abbey 5-3 at half-time in Murroe.

After Glenstal took the lead through a penalty goal, Ardscoil hit back with a second quarter try from centre Cian Noonan to take their two-point advantage into half-time.

Ardscoil took control of the game after the restart with three unanswered tries from Scott Gleeson, Sam Brown and finally Evin Crowe to build a significant 20-3 lead.

Glenstal did hit back with a late converted try. However, by then, the city side had the game in safe-keeping.

Meanwhile, Castletroy College put in a gritty display before losing out to Bandon Grammar School at the death 17-10 at Castletroy College.

The West Cork side, who had beaten PBC in the previous round, led 7-0 at half-time. Castletroy hit back with a try from captain Evan O'Connell in the 57th minute. Gavin Rowsome's conversion tied the scores at 7-7.

The visitors regained the led 10-7, before Castletroy, who enjoyed a large amount of possession over the course of the game, drew level with another Rowsome penalty.

However, the game was decided in the final seconds as Bandon Grammar struck for a converted try against the run of play to secure a seven point win.

Pictures from St Munchin's College v Crescent College Comprehensive taken by Adrian Butler

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: Oisin Pepper; Adam Cusack, James O'Brien, Ronan Deegan, Ryan Naughton, Cillian O'Connor, Gordon Wood; Shane Hannan, Conor O'Brien, Mikolaj Imbierowski, Harry Bennis, Anthony Foley, Oisin Minogue, Mark Walsh, Liam Angermann. Replacements: Ben Quane, Danny Williamson, Peter Dougan, Tommy O'Driscoll, Michael Kelly, Eoin Walsh, James Madden, Eoin McGurian, Rory McDermott, Conor McCarthy.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: Brandon Nash; Jed O'Dwyer, Cian O'Halloran, Werner Hoffman, Henry Ezomo; Ciaran Campbell, Jamie Duggan; Lee O'Grady, Max Clein, Jack Madden, Jack Somers, Cillian Kelly; John Lyons, Posi Obasa, Ruadhán Quinn (Capt). Replacements: Fionn Casserly, Andrew Condon, Mark Fitzgerald, Alan Kirby, Liam Kelly, Cormac Quinn, Joe McEnery, Evan Bennett, Paddy Nevin, Jack Neilon.

ARDSCOIL RIS: Paddy Hassett; Sam Brown, Harry Long, Cian Noonan, Andrew Lyons, Rory O'Gorman, Mark Moloney; Emmet Calvey, Paul Gavin, James O'Mara, Scott Gleeson, Jamie O'Mahony, Aaron McNamara, Adam Kennedy, Luke Murphy. Replacements: Kieran Bolger, Joe Costelloe, Killian McNamara, Samuel Connolly, Matthew Danaher, Adam Shawyer, Evin Crowe, Alan Fitzgerald, Aaron Rush, Harry Cowton.

GLENSTAL ABBEY SCHOOL: Peter Queally, Grégoire Francois, Nyoleme Agbanobi, Michael Buckley, Ciaran Woodcock, Ian Larkin, Darragh Lehane, Dan Kennedy, Dermott Hughes, Jonathan Cunningham-Ash, Paddy Frawley, Liam Duggan, Daniel Hughes-Lavan, Pierce O'Neill, Kieran Roche, Brendan Collins. Replacements: Brendan Collins, Alex Waller, Tom Breslin, Jack Leahy, Ben Gabor, Bobby Kerr, Fionn Connolly, Tom Ryan, Seamus Hanly, Conor McCormack.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Stephen Kiely; Paul O'Brien May, Aidan Ryan, Luke Heuston, Gavin Cole, Gavin Rowsome, John Donohoe; Andrew Clinton, James Myers, Max Hoare; Liam Walters, Harvey Hogan, Oisin Toland, Declan Aylward, Evan O'Connell (Capt). Replacements: Sam Lynch, Ihab Swiedan, Paul Franklin, Hyatallah Mohommad Ali, Oisin Williams, Noel Clancy, Evan Lacey, Rory Collins, David Carr, Lee Morgan.