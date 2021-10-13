Search

13/10/2021

SLIDESHOW: Limerick schools in Munster Schools Senior Cup action

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

ÁRDSCOIL Ris edged past Limerick rivals Castletroy College 20-13 in their Munster Schools Senior Cup Group B opening round fixture played at Árdscoil Ris this Wednesday afternoon.

Ardscoil led the derby 12-0 at half-time, thanks to two first half tries from Cian Noonan and Emmet Calvey, while Harry Long added a conversion.

Castletroy hit back strongly after the restart, scoring 13 unanswered points, including being awarded a penalty try and two penalty goals from the boot of Gavin Rowsome. 

Those scores saw the 2008 Senior Cup winners lead 13-12. However, a Harry long penalty helped the home side regain the lead at 15-13, while Paddy Hassett sealed the win with a late try. 

Pictures from the Árdscoil Rís v Castletroy College game taken by Adrian Butler

ARDSCOIL RIS: Andrew Lyons, Sam Brown, Paddy Hassett, Cian Noonan, Alan Fitzgerald, Harry Long; Evin Crowe, James O'Meara, Paul Gavin, Emmet Calvey, Scott Gleeson, Jamie O'Mahony, Aaron McNamara, Adam Kennedy, Luke Murphy. Replacements: Joe Costelloe, Kieran Bolger, Killian McNamara, Samuel Connolly, Matthew Danaher, Adam Shawyer, Mark Moloney, Rory O'Gorman, Marcus O'Donoghue, Harry Cowton.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Stephen Kiely; Lee Morgan, Aidan Ryan, Luke Heuston, Gavin Cole, Gavin Rowsome, John Donoghoe, Andrew Clinton, James Myers, Alex McMahon, Evan O'Connell, Harvey Hogan, Sam Lynch, Declan Aylward, Oisin Toland. Replacements: Max Hoare, Ihab Sweidan, Daniel McDonough, Liam Walter, Evan Lacey, Noel Clancy, Oisin Williams, Paul O'Brien-May, Rory Collins, David Carr.

Meanwhile, St Munchin's College got their Group A campaign off to a winning start when defeating Rockwell College 37-25 in Rockwell. The Corbally side outscored their opponents by five tries to three. 

The St Munchin's College tries were scored by James O'Brien, Ryan Naughton, Tony Foley, Oisin Minogue and Harry Bennis.

The Limerick side had led 12-3 at half-time and stretched their advantage to 29-3 in the second half, before having to withstand a strong rally from their hosts before sealing the win.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: Oisin Pepper; Adam Cusack, James O'Brien, Ronan Deegan, Ryan Naughton, Cillian O'Connor, Gordon Wood, Shane Hannon, Conor O'Brien, Mikolaj Imbierowski, Harry Bennis, Danny Williamson, Oisin Minogue, Anthony Foley, Liam Angermann. Replacements: Ben Quane, Rian Bourke, Peter Dogan, Tommy O'Driscoll, Michael Kelly, Eoin Walsh, James Madden, Eoin McGurian, Rory McDermott, Conor McCarthy.

Meanwhile, another Limerick side, Crescent College Comprehensive begin their group fixtures with a game against amalgamation side Munster CSP at Dooradoyle on this Wednesday night.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media