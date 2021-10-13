SLIDESHOW: Limerick schools in Munster Schools Senior Cup action

ÁRDSCOIL Ris edged past Limerick rivals Castletroy College 20-13 in their Munster Schools Senior Cup Group B opening round fixture played at Árdscoil Ris this Wednesday afternoon.

Ardscoil led the derby 12-0 at half-time, thanks to two first half tries from Cian Noonan and Emmet Calvey, while Harry Long added a conversion.

Castletroy hit back strongly after the restart, scoring 13 unanswered points, including being awarded a penalty try and two penalty goals from the boot of Gavin Rowsome.

Those scores saw the 2008 Senior Cup winners lead 13-12. However, a Harry long penalty helped the home side regain the lead at 15-13, while Paddy Hassett sealed the win with a late try.

Pictures from the Árdscoil Rís v Castletroy College game taken by Adrian Butler

ARDSCOIL RIS: Andrew Lyons, Sam Brown, Paddy Hassett, Cian Noonan, Alan Fitzgerald, Harry Long; Evin Crowe, James O'Meara, Paul Gavin, Emmet Calvey, Scott Gleeson, Jamie O'Mahony, Aaron McNamara, Adam Kennedy, Luke Murphy. Replacements: Joe Costelloe, Kieran Bolger, Killian McNamara, Samuel Connolly, Matthew Danaher, Adam Shawyer, Mark Moloney, Rory O'Gorman, Marcus O'Donoghue, Harry Cowton.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Stephen Kiely; Lee Morgan, Aidan Ryan, Luke Heuston, Gavin Cole, Gavin Rowsome, John Donoghoe, Andrew Clinton, James Myers, Alex McMahon, Evan O'Connell, Harvey Hogan, Sam Lynch, Declan Aylward, Oisin Toland. Replacements: Max Hoare, Ihab Sweidan, Daniel McDonough, Liam Walter, Evan Lacey, Noel Clancy, Oisin Williams, Paul O'Brien-May, Rory Collins, David Carr.

Meanwhile, St Munchin's College got their Group A campaign off to a winning start when defeating Rockwell College 37-25 in Rockwell. The Corbally side outscored their opponents by five tries to three.

The St Munchin's College tries were scored by James O'Brien, Ryan Naughton, Tony Foley, Oisin Minogue and Harry Bennis.

Final score in the Senior R1 Group cup game is ⚫️ 37-25 Rockwell. Try scorers James OBrien, Ryan Naughton, Tony Foley, Oisin Minogue. pic.twitter.com/XzsNR93B8P — St Munchins Sport (@StMunchinsSport) October 13, 2021

The Limerick side had led 12-3 at half-time and stretched their advantage to 29-3 in the second half, before having to withstand a strong rally from their hosts before sealing the win.

ST MUNCHIN'S COLLEGE: Oisin Pepper; Adam Cusack, James O'Brien, Ronan Deegan, Ryan Naughton, Cillian O'Connor, Gordon Wood, Shane Hannon, Conor O'Brien, Mikolaj Imbierowski, Harry Bennis, Danny Williamson, Oisin Minogue, Anthony Foley, Liam Angermann. Replacements: Ben Quane, Rian Bourke, Peter Dogan, Tommy O'Driscoll, Michael Kelly, Eoin Walsh, James Madden, Eoin McGurian, Rory McDermott, Conor McCarthy.

Meanwhile, another Limerick side, Crescent College Comprehensive begin their group fixtures with a game against amalgamation side Munster CSP at Dooradoyle on this Wednesday night.