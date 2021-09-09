Search

SLIDESHOW: Munster Grey beat Munster Red at Thomond Park

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

A TOTAL of 38 players lined out in Munster Rugby's in-house Munster Challenge Match which took place at Thomond Park on Saturday last.

The fixture was arranged after Munster's scheduled pre-season friendly with Bath was cancelled 

The 60-minute training match between the Munster Grey XV and the Munster Red XV ended in a 38-21 final scoreline in favour of Munster Grey.

The clash saw Neil Cronin make a welcome return to action from a long-term knee injury.

Next up is an away pre-season clash with Exeter at Sandy Park on this Saturday (3pm).

Leading Performance Psychologist Caroline Currid, who has been working with the successful Limerick senior hurling side in recent years, and who has been linked with working with Munster Rugby this season, was in attendance at last Saturday's game.

Munster Red: Matt Gallagher; Seán French, Calvin Nash, Alex McHenry, Conor Phillips; Jack Crowley, Rowan Osborne; Liam O’Connor, Scott Buckley, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Fearghail O’Donoghue; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Jack Daly, Daniel Okeke. Replacements: Mark Donnelly, Roman Salanoa, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy.

Munster Grey: Simon Zebo; Jonathan Wren, Liam Coombes, Rory Scannell (C), Ethan Coughlan; Jake Flannery, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Cian Hurley, Paddy Kelly; John Forde, Chris Cloete, Alex Kendellen. Replacements: Ronan Loughnane, James French, Alan Flannery, Darragh French.

