SLIDESHOW: Best pictures as fans return to support Treaty Utd at Markets Field

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella at the Markets Field

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

SOME 100 fans returned to the Markets Field on Friday night to support Treaty Utd with the easing in Covid-19 restrictions.

It was the first time supporters attended a League of Ireland senior men's fixture at the Garryowen venue since September 2019 when Limerick FC hosted Wexford.

Despite the local support from their loyal fans, Treaty Utd slipped to a 1-0 defeat to the John Caulfield-managed Galway Utd side in their SSE Airtricity League First Division clash.

Treaty Utd, who sit in third place in the First Division table, travel to Turners Cross this Friday to take on Cork City, 7.45pm.

Pictures in the slideshow are from Kieran Ryan-Benson

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie