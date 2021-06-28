SLIDESHOW: Best pictures as fans return to support Treaty Utd at Markets Field

SOME 100 fans returned to the Markets Field on Friday night to support Treaty Utd with the easing in Covid-19 restrictions.
It was the first time supporters attended a League of Ireland senior men's fixture at the Garryowen venue since September 2019 when Limerick FC hosted Wexford.
Despite the local support from their loyal fans, Treaty Utd slipped to a 1-0 defeat to the John Caulfield-managed Galway Utd side in their SSE Airtricity League First Division clash.
Treaty Utd, who sit in third place in the First Division table, travel to Turners Cross this Friday to take on Cork City, 7.45pm.
Pictures in the slideshow are from Kieran Ryan-Benson
More News
Age is but a number as Eddie O’Donnell credits long hours in the garden with keeping himself active daily at the age of 95 | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Defibrillator fundraiser Ann Boland and Moyross United chairman Philip Power, pictured with the defibrillator Ann has donated to the club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.