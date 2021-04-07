SLIDESHOW: Limerick v Waterford, League of Ireland, Markets Field, 1960

LIMERICK claimed the League of Ireland title for the first time in the club's history in 1959-1960.

On route to that famed success, Limerick claimed a decisive 5-0 victory over Waterford at a packed Markets Field on February 7, 1960, as these Limerick Leader archive pictures clearly highlight.

Limerick had opened the league season with a 3-2 defeat to Shels (Lynam and Wallace with the Limerick goals), before the Shannonsiders got back on track the following week when Lynam struck the winner against Shamrock Rovers.

On April 17, 1960, Limerick travelled to Dalymount Park to face St Pat's in the knowledge that one point would bring them ultimate honours. Limerick lost the game 3-2, but news quickly filtered through from Leeside that Cork Celtic had beaten title rivals Shelbourne 4-3 and so Limerick returned to Shannonside as League of Ireland champions and looking forward to their first venture into European competition.

Limerick AFCs League of Ireland Championship winning squad of 1959/1960 included Gerry McCarthy, Dick O'Connor, Paddy Skelly, Fergus Crawford, Harry McCue, Leo O'Reilly, Clem Dillon, George Lynam, Joe Casey, Des McNamara, Donie Wallace.

As league champions, Limerick entertained Glasgow Celtic at the Markets Field on May 24, 1960 and this game saw a promising young goalkeeper Kevin Fitzpatrick make his debut in senior football. The game ended in a 3-3 draw.

The Limerick team read: Kevin Fitzpatrick, Joe Casey, Liam O'Flynn, Jimmy Forde, Gerry McCarthy, Des McNamara, John O'Brien, Tommy Houlihan, Leo O'Reilly, Charlie Tully, Donie Wallace.