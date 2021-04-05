SLIDESHOW: Best pictures as Limerick's Treaty United score historic league win

TREATY United took their points tally in the SSE Airtricity League First Division to four after two games, following their battling 1-0 win over Wexford FC at the Markets Field on Friday night.

Anthony O'Donnell's 28th minute goal proved the difference between the sides at the Garryowen venue.

Tommy Barrett's Treaty side closed out victory despite having Clyde O'Connell dismissed for two yellow cards mid-way through the second half.

Treaty United are yet to concede a goal in the First Division this season.

Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson captured the best of the action on an historic night for Treaty.