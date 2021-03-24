SLIDESHOW: New 2021 Limerick GAA Jersey launched

THE new-look 2021 Limerick GAA inter-county jersey has been launched today.

The new jersey is a mix of the traditional jersey with a new design that incorporates the names of the 65 affiliated clubs within the county.

The addition of the club names to the jersey is an acknowledgement of work done by clubs to foster players where they harvest their skills to become inter county players.

John Cregan, Chairman of Limerick County Board, said: “We are delighted to officially launch our new playing jersey for the 2021 season. I would like to thank the designers at O'Neill's who worked with us as a County Board to produce such an eye catching jersey.

"Given the work that clubs do in fostering and nurturing young players we are delighted to recognise the 65 clubs on the jersey. It is also a reminder for anyone that wears the jersey that they have a great honour to represent the county as one.”

The home and away jersey is available for sale through the Limerick GAA website and online retail partner www.oneills.com