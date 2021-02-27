WATCH: Ireland hammer Italy as Limerick's Craig Casey wins first cap in Six Nations tie

Ireland secured their first win of the 2021 Six Nations with a 48-10 win over Italy in Rome this afternoon. First half tries from Garry Ringrose, Hugo Keenan and Will Connors saw Ireland take a 28-10 lead into the half.

While the second half was the CJ Stander show as the Munster man crossed the white wash twice. Only to have his second effort chalked off for a knock on.

Leinster's Will Connors also crossed the line twice, his two counting, as Ireland scored the second half try as Italy had two men in the bin.

From a Limerick point of view, the game also marked the international debut for Shannon's Craig Casey who was a second half substitute. The former Ardscoil Ris student put James Lowe away for a try, only for the passage of play to be called back for a forward pass, while Keith Earls, himself a second half substitute scored Ireland's final try.

Jonathan Sexton played a captain's roll kicking 8/8 from the tee, while his fellow Leinster man Ryan Baird, also won his first international cap.

Next up for Ireland is a meeting with Scotland on Sunday March 14 at 3pm at Murrayfield. Meanwhile Italy have now not won a Six Nations game in 8 seasons.

Scoring Timeline

3-0 to Italy, Penalty from Paolo Garbisi

3-3 Penalty to Ireland from Jonathan Sexton

10-3 Try from Garry Ringrose - Conversion Sexton

13-3 Penalty Jonathan Sexton

20-3 - Try Hugo Keenan - Conversion from Jonathan Sexton

27-3 - Try Will Connors - Conversion from Jonathan Sexton

27-10 - Try Johan Meyer - Conversion by Paolo Garbisi

HALF TIME

34-10 - Try (Bonus point) for CJ Stander - Conversion by Jonathan Sexton

41-10 Try Will Connors - Conversion by Jonathan Sexton

48-10 Try Keith Earls - Conversion by Jonathan Sexton

TEAMS:

Italy: Jacopo Trulla; Luca Sperandio, Juan Ignacio Brex, Carlo Canna, Montanna Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Callum Braley; Michele Lamaro, Johan Meyer, Sebastian Negri, David Sisi, Marco Lazzaroni, Marco Riccioni, Luca Bigi, Andrea Lovotti.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Cherif Traore, Giosuè Zilocchi, Niccolò Cannone, Maxime Mbanda, Federico Mori, Mattia Bellini, Guglielmo Palazzani

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe , Jonathan Sexton (Capt), Jamison Gibson Park; Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors, CJ Stander

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Billy Burns, Keith Earls