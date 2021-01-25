SLIDESHOW: Munster scrum-half Craig Casey 's path to Ireland Six Nations camp

MUNSTER scrum-half Craig Casey is one of two uncapped players included in the 36-strong Ireland squad for the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

Casey has been named in his first squad for the first time after training with the Irish side last year.

Twenty one-year-old Craig Casey made his first Guinness PRO14 start for Munster just 13 months ago in the win away to Connacht in December 2019.

Shannon RFC clubman Casey, who was a stand-out schools player at Ardscoil Ris, moved up to the Munster senior squad in the summer of 2019 having spent two years in the Munster Rugby Academy.

Named 2018/19 Academy Player of the Year, the scrum-half was vice-captain of the 2019 Grand Slam-winning Ireland U20s side and also held that role throughout the 2019 U20 World Championships in Argentina.

Casey made his Munster debut off the bench against Connacht at Thomond Park in April 2019.

The exciting half-back was called up to train with the Ireland senior squad for the first time in October 2020.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, on Sunday February, 7 at 3pm.