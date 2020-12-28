SLIDESHOW: On this day in 2002, Shannon v Cork Con in the AIL

ON this day in 2002, Shannon host great rivals Cork Constitution in a crucial AIB All-Ireland League, Division 1 fixture at Thomond Park.

For 70 minutes, it looked as if the rival kickers, Pat McCarthy with four penalties and a dropped goal for Con and Andrew Thompson who had landed three penalties for Shannon would decide the outcome.

However, when the game's tries finally arrived though, they were superbly executed. Shannon prop Tony Buckley got the game breaker on 73 minutes. With the conversion missed, Shannon remained a point in arrears.

But back came the Geoff Moylan-coached Shannon side and Brian Buckley struck for the game's decisive score which helped the Limerick side edge a 21-15 victoy.

SHANNON: J. Lacey; N. McNamara, A. Thompson, E. Cahill, M. Lawler; D. Delaney, F. O’Loughlin; F. Roche, J. Blaney, T. Buckley, T. Hogan, B. Buckley, E. Halvey, C. McMahon, T. Hayes. Replacements, M. Galwey for Hogan 62 mins; D. O’Donovan for Delaney 67.

CORK CONSTITUTION: D. O’Brien; D. Dillon, R. O’Donovan, C. Mahony, A. Horgan; B. Ronan, P. McCarthy; I. Murray, J. Fogarty, M. Ross, M. O’Driscoll, U. O’Callaghan, J. Murray, J. Sheahan, F. Cogan. Replacements, K. Coughlan for Cogan 65 mins; temporary, D. Fogarty for Sheahan.

REFEREE: D. Courtney (Leinster)