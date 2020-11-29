SLIDESHOW: Best pictures as Limerick power into All-Ireland SHC final

2018 champions Limerick are back into another All-Ireland final after edging past Galway 0-27 to 0-24 in their semi-final showdown at Croke Park this Sunday.

John Kiely's men will now face Waterford in the showpiece final at Croke Park on Sunday, December 13 at 3.30pm.

Limerick, who trailed by five points at one stage in the opening half, rallied strongly to lead by two, 0-15 to 0-13, at half-time.

The Shannonsiders held their advantage throughout the second period with Man of the Match Tom Morrissey helping himself to six points, including five from play.

The December 13 final will be the third all-Munster decider in the All-Ireland final following Clare-Tipperary in 1997 and Clare-Cork in 2013.

Limerick defeated Waterford in the Munster final 0-25 to 0-21 just two weeks ago at Semple Stadium, Thurles.