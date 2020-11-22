SLIDESHOW: Brave Limerick bow out of All-Ireland Ladies JFC

LIMERICK Ladies footballers bowed out of the All-Ireland Junior championship after suffering a 4-10 to 4-3 defeat to Fermanagh at Kinnegad on Sunday.

2018 champions Limerick were left to rue a slow start which saw the Shannonsiders fall 4-5 to 1-2 in arrears at the interval in Co Westmeath.

Amy Ryan punched home for Limerick for their first half goal after Shanua Murphy denied Cathy Mee.

Points from Fermanagh's Smyth, Doonan and Sarah McCausland were cancelled out by an Aine Cunningham goal for Limerick, before Cunningham’s second goal made it 3-2 to 4-9 at the second-half water break.

Limerick could have found another goal but Mee was thwarted by Fermanagh 'keeper Murphy.

Indeed, Murphy pulled off a string of saves but could do nothing to deny Limerick a fourth goal. It was Amy Ryan who grabbed her second goal when she powered low to the net, but the lead built up by Jonny Garrity’s side saw them over the line.

Fermanagh held on to book their place in December decider, where they will face Wicklow.