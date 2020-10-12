SLIDESHOW: Shannon/LIT v Ballincollig, Munster Women's Conference Community Series

A YOUNG Shannon/LimerickIT side hosted Ballincollig, from Cork, in the Energia Women's Community Series, Munster Conference 1, in Coonagh on Sunday.

Ballincollig moved seven points to the good inside the opening two minutes at Coonagh, a fluid back-line move putting centre Christine O’Sullivan over at the posts. Jessica Kelleher converted.

The ‘Collig backs found a way through again on the quarter-hour mark as Heather Kennedy crossed in the corner.

Shannon/LIT enjoyed better possession and territory approaching half-time, and the pressure resulted in a penalty goal from full-back Niamh Quilligan.

Shannon trailed 3-12 at half-time. However, Ballincollig moved further clear in the second half to record a convincing 36-3 win.

Next up for Shannon/LimerickIT is another home fixture, this time against Kerry at Coonagh on Sunday, October 25 at 1pm.