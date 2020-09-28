SLIDESHOW: St Ailbe's celebrate Limerick Ladies senior football final success

ST Ailbe's retained their Limerick Senior Ladies Football championship title thanks to a hard- fought 0-9 to 1-4 win over Monagea in Knockaderry on Sunday afternoon.

The East Limerick side looked comfortable at half time as Paul Butler's side held a five-point lead - 0-6 to 0-1.

But after Catriona Hickey pointed after the interval - putting six between the two sides - Ailbes went 14 minutes without a score.



In the meantime, Monagea slowly came back into the game and Aisling Corbett levelled terms with a superbly taken goal, straight after the second half water break.

But substitute Niamh Kavanagh restored Ailbe's lead with seven minutes remaining.

This gave the East Limerick side a much-needed boost, and after Monagea clocked up four wides in a row, Katie Heelan slotted over to secure a two-point win for her side.