SLIDESHOW: Fans with golden tickets attend Limerick Co SHC final

A COUPLE of hundred lucky supporters got to attend Saturday night's Bon Secours Limerick county senior hurling championship final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds owing to a limit on the attendance due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Those in attendance saw Na Piarsaigh win their sixth Daly Cup title since 2011 with a 5-27 to 1-12 final win over Doon at the Ennis Road venue.

There were two goals each for David Dempsey and Peter Casey and one for Adrian Breen.

Man of the Match Dempsey ended with 2-2, Casey 2-4 and Breen 1-3 - all from play.

Na Piarsaigh were 1-12 to 0-9 ahead at half time after playing against the gentle breeze.