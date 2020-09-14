SLIDESHOW: Kildimo-Pallaskenry celebrate Limerick Premier IHC final win

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY defeated Mungret 0-22 to 1-13 in the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds to secure promotion on Sunday night.

The win ensures Kildimo-Pallaskenry's place in senior hurling ranks in 2021.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry will take their place in Section B of the Limerick SHC next season alongside Adare, Monaleen, South Liberties, Blackrock and Garryspillane.