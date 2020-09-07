SLIDESHOW: Kildimo-Pallaskenry beat Bruff in Limerick Premier IHC

KILDIMO-PALLASKENRY powered past Bruff to return to the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC final.

This semi final finished 3-20 to 0-15 to the men in blue and white in Kilmallock.

Beaten in the final last year after a replay against Blackrock, the Natal O'Grady managed Kildimo-Pallaskenry will now play Mungret in next weekend's final of the tier two Limerick club hurling championship.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry had their two inter-county men in fine form - Kyle Hayes hitting 1-5 and Darren O'Connell 1-4.