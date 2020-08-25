SLIDESHOW: Doon claim Limerick U-21 premier hurling title
DOON collected their sixth ever Limerick Premier U-21 hurling title and secured back-to-back wins for the first time since 1966-67 with a thrilling 0-18 to 0-17 final win over Patrickswell at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
In a thrilling final played behind closed doors, the sides were level on 10 occasions.
The game was 0-16 each when Jack Downey and Adam English hit late points for Doon to retain their title.
Patrickswell were chasing a first U21 title since 1997 hit a late free to leave just a point between the teams but couldn't force extra time.
