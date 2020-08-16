SLIDESHOW: Aisling Annacotty score historic first Munster Junior Cup final success
A NEW name was added to the Munster Junior Cup on Sunday afternoon as Aisling Annacotty recorded a surprise 1-0 win over Fairview Rgs in the decider at Jackman Park.
Aisling won their first provincial title with a gutsy display that saw them keep a more fancied Fairview Rgs XI scoreless.
Aaron Murphy’s goal from close range just before the break proved the decider in an exciting cup tie.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on