SLIDESHOW: Aisling Annacotty score historic first Munster Junior Cup final success

A NEW name was added to the Munster Junior Cup on Sunday afternoon as Aisling Annacotty recorded a surprise 1-0 win over Fairview Rgs in the decider at Jackman Park.

Aisling won their first provincial title with a gutsy display that saw them keep a more fancied Fairview Rgs XI scoreless.

Aaron Murphy’s goal from close range just before the break proved the decider in an exciting cup tie.