SLIDESHOW: Best pictures as Adare claim Limerick U21 A hurling title

ADARE claimed their first county U21 hurling title since 2000 when easing past Bruff in the Limerick U21 A hurling decider at Mick Neville Park.

Adare emerged victorious in Rathkeale on a 1-25 to 1-16 scoreline.

Across the hour of hurling the John Fitzgibbon managed Adare were the more composed and balanced outfit, in what was the tier two U21 final.

Bruff had the aid of a gentle breeze in the opening half but Adare led the decider 1-10 to 0-10 at half time.