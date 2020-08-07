SLIDESHOW: Limerick Celtics ladies and girls teams soar to great heights

LIMERICK Celtics made a serious impact in both junior and senior level in Irish basketball again this season.

Celtics senior and junior teams were on track once again this season to win over 30 league and Cup titles in all competitions when all sport was forced to finish in early March.

This week we focus on the Celtics senior and junior ladies and girls teams and look at their achievements over the past twelve months.

Celtics Under 10 and Under 11 girls’ teams had a fantastic season with numbers growing significantly and the girls competing in lots of games.

Celtics under 12 girls won the Cork Cup Final in a spectacular finish in Cork by a single point. The girls were top of the North Munster league in March and had reached the North Munster Cup Final but the Cup Finals were never played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Celtics under 13 girls completed the double this season in Cork winning the Cork league and Cup and were on track to complete a clean sweep of all competitions.

Celtics under 14 girls were also on track to win the double this season in North Munster and eight of these girls were selected to Basketball Ireland Southern Academy.

The under 15 girls won the National Under 15 tournament hosted by the Cork Ladies Board and seven of this team also represented the South West in the National Inter Regional Schools U15 Event in October 2019.

Celtics under 16 girls were also on course to win the Double in North Munster. This Celtics u16 team also won the Killester Invitational tournament and Mallow Invitational Tournament with some fantastic team performances in both events.

Celtics under 18 girls were joint top of the North Munster league and had also booked their place in the cancelled North Munster Cup Finals.

Celtics local league ladies were also scheduled to play in the North Munster Senior Ladies Cup Final and reached the All Ireland Intermediate Cup Quarter Final.

Celtics young National league team put in some excellent performances and were boosted by some excellent young Celtics players who have represented their region and country on several occasions at high performance National and International events.

Celtics High Performance stars Eve Nealon and Sabhbh Edwards Murphy will take up full time college scholarships in the United States this coming season in highly rated Universities.

Eve will play with Shippensburg University Raiders in Pennsylvania while Sabhbh will be part of the Akron University Zips ladies team in Ohio.

Celtics Irish Internationals Lucy Devoy and Issey Leahy also had an impressive seasons and will be looking forward to getting back to their Irish team in the coming weeks.

The Basketball Ireland female Wheelchair Player of the Year award winner this season went to Celtics Jodie Waite who was selected for her outstanding performances for Limerick Scorpions.

In February Celtics Michelle Aspell was the first name on the new Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame Inductees list.

Michelle will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a prestigious ceremony in Croke Park in September 2020.

Michelle had been a huge part of the growth of basketball in Limerick and is such a great role model for all up and coming basketball players.

Michelle runs the Limerick Celtics basketball Academy on Sunday mornings in Crescent Comprehensive Sportshall for girls and boys aged 5 to 10.

If you are interested in playing Senior or Junior basketball in Limerick Celtics just send an email to limerickceltics@gmail.com or call or text us at 086 8219145.

* A further feature on Celtics boys, Men’s local and national league teams will be published in the coming weeks in the Limerick Leader Sports section