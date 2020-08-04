SLIDESHOW: Best pictures as Bruff beat Dromin-Athlacca in Limerick PIHC

BRUFF have one foot in the knockout stages of the Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC after a 2-18 to 1-16 victory over Dromin-Athlacca in Kilmallock on Saturday evening.

The men in red had a goal in either half from Paul O'Riordan and Bradley McNamara to help them build on last weekend's win over Knockainey.

It's back-to-back defeats for Dromin-Athlacca who must now get a positive result against Knockainey in their final group games next weekend.